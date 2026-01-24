Trump Eyes Oil Blockade: A New Stance on Cuba
The Trump administration is contemplating a total blockade on oil imports to Cuba, as part of a strategy to instigate leadership change in the country. This move, supported by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aligns with President Trump's ambition for regional dominance, potentially affecting Cuba's economy deeply.
The Trump administration is reportedly considering the implementation of a complete blockade on oil imports to Cuba, as mentioned in a Politico report released on Friday. This proposed strategy, cited by unnamed sources, aims to foster a leadership transition in the Caribbean nation.
Although no official decision has been reached, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is among the voices supporting this measure, which reflects a faction within the administration pushing for assertive policies toward Cuba. The White House has yet to comment on the potential plan.
If implemented, the blockade would amplify Trump's regional strategy, following his recent actions in Venezuela. Analysts warn this could severely impact Cuba's fuel supply and economy, intensifying the existing tensions between the U.S. and its long-time adversary.
