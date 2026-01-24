Left Menu

Macron's Shades: The Political Spectacle at Davos

At Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron's sunglasses became a focal point, stirring international buzz and memes. The shades, from French firm Henry Jullien, carried political symbolism and even affected stock prices. Macron's bold eyewear choice highlighted the interplay between image and political identity on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 04:16 IST
  • Country:
  • France

At the annual Davos gathering, French President Emmanuel Macron's reflective sunglasses emerged as a major talking point, generating international attention beyond his speech.

The glasses, a product of French company Henry Jullien, not only sparked a playful jab from U.S. President Trump but also ignited a viral meme frenzy. In an unexpected turn, shares of the parent company, iVision Tech SpA, saw a notable surge on the Milan stock exchange, showcasing the power of political fashion to impact business.

Macron's eyewear choice, while concealing a benign eye condition, also symbolized modern political optics and identity, setting him apart from his contemporaries and underscoring the intricate relationship between visual imagery and political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

