Macron's Shades: The Political Spectacle at Davos

At the annual Davos gathering, French President Emmanuel Macron's reflective sunglasses emerged as a major talking point, generating international attention beyond his speech.

The glasses, a product of French company Henry Jullien, not only sparked a playful jab from U.S. President Trump but also ignited a viral meme frenzy. In an unexpected turn, shares of the parent company, iVision Tech SpA, saw a notable surge on the Milan stock exchange, showcasing the power of political fashion to impact business.

Macron's eyewear choice, while concealing a benign eye condition, also symbolized modern political optics and identity, setting him apart from his contemporaries and underscoring the intricate relationship between visual imagery and political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)