Political Tensions Escalate Over Sabarimala Gold Loss Probe
K C Venugopal alleged Kerala's government was hindering a probe into missing gold from Sabarimala. He emphasized photographs linking politicians to the suspect shouldn't skew the investigation. Protests are planned demanding transparency. The cases involve alleged misappropriation from the temple, with 12 arrests so far.
- Country:
- India
K C Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, has accused the Kerala government of obstructing the Special Investigation Team's probe into the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala Temple. Speaking with reporters in Kochi, Venugopal claimed that the government aims to derail the investigation efforts.
Venugopal's statements come amidst controversy over photographs showing UDF convener Adoor Prakash alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, the main suspect in the gold loss cases. Highlighting the political tension, Venugopal pointed out similar photos featuring Kerala's Chief Minister with Potty.
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph alleged that the investigation team has not focused on recovering the lost gold, despite court orders. With protests planned on January 27, opposition parties are gearing up to demand thorough investigations into the alleged misappropriation linked to the revered shrine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Chinese Military Leaders Under Investigation: A Shockwave in PLA
Film Row at Sabarimala: Unauthorized Videography Sparks Investigation
Mystery at Sirhind: Freight Track Damage Sparks Investigation
Shashi Tharoor's Literary Commitment Sparks Political Tension
Diplomatic Strain: U.S.-South Korea Tensions Over Coupang Investigation