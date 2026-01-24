Political Dynamics in Maharashtra Municipal Corporations: NCP (SP) Holds the Key
In the Maharashtra municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola, the BJP is unable to secure a majority, necessitating alliances. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) holds a pivotal role with three seats. Discussions among parties, including BJP, are ongoing to form a coalition for governance and regional development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola, the BJP faces a shortfall in achieving a majority, rendering Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) as a key influence with its three seats each in these civic bodies.
In the 78-member Sangli, Miraj, and Kupwad Municipal Corporation, BJP won 39 seats, yet fell short. Congress gained 18, while alliances, including Ajit Pawar's NCP and the NCP (SP), remain decisive.
The scenario in the 80-member Akola civic body mirrors this power struggle, with discussions among parties for coalition, highlighting the NCP (SP)'s crucial role in governance formation and regional advancement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- NCP
- municipal corporations
- Sharad Pawar
- coalition
- politics
- Akola
- Sangli
- civic bodies
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Resilience: Beyond Politics
World Cup Boycott: A Clash of Politics and Sports
Turbulent Cricket Politics: Bangladesh vs. ICC Over T20 World Cup Venue
Yen's Struggle: Geopolitics and Monetary Policies Weigh Heavy
Modi Hails BJP's Triumph in Thiruvananthapuram: A New Dawn for Kerala Politics