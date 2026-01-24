Political Dynamics in Maharashtra Municipal Corporations: NCP (SP) Holds the Key

In Maharashtra's municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola, the BJP faces a shortfall in achieving a majority, rendering Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) as a key influence with its three seats each in these civic bodies.

In the 78-member Sangli, Miraj, and Kupwad Municipal Corporation, BJP won 39 seats, yet fell short. Congress gained 18, while alliances, including Ajit Pawar's NCP and the NCP (SP), remain decisive.

The scenario in the 80-member Akola civic body mirrors this power struggle, with discussions among parties for coalition, highlighting the NCP (SP)'s crucial role in governance formation and regional advancement.