Left Menu

Political Dynamics in Maharashtra Municipal Corporations: NCP (SP) Holds the Key

In the Maharashtra municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola, the BJP is unable to secure a majority, necessitating alliances. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) holds a pivotal role with three seats. Discussions among parties, including BJP, are ongoing to form a coalition for governance and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:46 IST
Political Dynamics in Maharashtra Municipal Corporations: NCP (SP) Holds the Key
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola, the BJP faces a shortfall in achieving a majority, rendering Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) as a key influence with its three seats each in these civic bodies.

In the 78-member Sangli, Miraj, and Kupwad Municipal Corporation, BJP won 39 seats, yet fell short. Congress gained 18, while alliances, including Ajit Pawar's NCP and the NCP (SP), remain decisive.

The scenario in the 80-member Akola civic body mirrors this power struggle, with discussions among parties for coalition, highlighting the NCP (SP)'s crucial role in governance formation and regional advancement.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026