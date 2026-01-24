Kumaraswamy Vows Return to Karnataka Politics for Pro-People Governance
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy signals a return to state politics, aiming to establish a pro-people government in Karnataka. He criticizes the current Congress government for corruption and stresses the importance of the JD(S) party, which remains an ally of the BJP, in future state politics.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy emphasized his intent to re-engage with state politics, advocating for a transformative 'pro-people government' in Karnataka. His remarks signal a strategic push towards the 2028 Assembly elections, hoping to oust the 'corrupt' Congress-led administration.
Leveraging the 2024 BJP alliance, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in JD(S)'s resilience against political adversaries. The party's rally in Hassan, also home to Kumaraswamy and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda, commemorates JD(S)'s silver jubilee, highlighting Gowda's legacy.
Addressing governance challenges, Kumaraswamy underscored the need for significant reforms to uplift farmers and end systemic abuses in Karnataka. He branded the current state governance as 'uncivilised' and urged a statewide rallying cry for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumaraswamy
- Karnataka
- politics
- JD(S)
- Congress
- pro-people
- government
- corruption
- Hassan
- Deve Gowda
ALSO READ
Government Calls All-Party Meeting Ahead of Historic Budget Session
BJP Criticizes Congress for Infighting, Suggests 'Board of Peace'
Shashi Tharoor: The Unyielding Voice Amid Congress Debacles
Political Turmoil in Chandrapur: The Congress' Strategic Moves
Tharoor Stands Ground Amid Internal Congress Tensions