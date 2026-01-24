Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Payyanur: A Clash of Allegations and Protests

Tensions erupted in Payyanur as Congress and CPI(M) workers clashed during a protest against MLA T I Madhusoodanan. Allegations of fund misappropriation by CPI(M)'s V Kunhikrishnan fueled the conflict. Despite police intervention, several workers were injured. Political leaders demanded investigations into the corruption claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violence broke out in Payyanur as Congress and CPI(M) supporters clashed amid a protest against the local MLA, T I Madhusoodanan. The escalation followed accusations by CPI(M)'s V Kunhikrishnan of financial misconduct, which sparked tensions between party workers.

The protest spiraled into a confrontation when the Congress march neared the MLA's office around 5:30 pm. According to police sources, CPI(M) supporters provoked the clash, forcing officers on the scene to intervene. However, further tension arose when BJP and CPI(M) protesters crossed paths.

Congress officials criticized the police response, alleging inadequate action and asserting several injuries among their ranks. Meanwhile, both CPI(M) and BJP leaders highlighted internal allegations of corruption, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the financial dealings of CPI(M) leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

