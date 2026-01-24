Political Tensions Erupt in Payyanur: A Clash of Allegations and Protests

Violence broke out in Payyanur as Congress and CPI(M) supporters clashed amid a protest against the local MLA, T I Madhusoodanan. The escalation followed accusations by CPI(M)'s V Kunhikrishnan of financial misconduct, which sparked tensions between party workers.

The protest spiraled into a confrontation when the Congress march neared the MLA's office around 5:30 pm. According to police sources, CPI(M) supporters provoked the clash, forcing officers on the scene to intervene. However, further tension arose when BJP and CPI(M) protesters crossed paths.

Congress officials criticized the police response, alleging inadequate action and asserting several injuries among their ranks. Meanwhile, both CPI(M) and BJP leaders highlighted internal allegations of corruption, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the financial dealings of CPI(M) leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)