Tensions Escalate: Trump's Trade Tariff Threat Against Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he plans to levy a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if the nation finalizes its trade agreement with China, warning that such a deal could harm Canada's economic and social structures. Trump's statement highlighted his concerns that China could use Canada to bypass existing U.S. tariffs.

The proposed tariff raises significant stakes for Canadian industries, especially those involved in metal manufacturing, automobiles, and machinery. Trump's threat follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to China aimed at mending bilateral relations. Although Trump initially supported Carney's efforts, tensions have flared over differing geopolitical views, including Carney's critique of Trump's Greenland ambitions.

Relations between Canada and the U.S. have visibly soured, with Carney's assertive speech at the World Economic Forum advocating for middle power cooperation against American dominance. Despite Trump's claims that Canada owes its existence to the U.S., Carney affirmed Canada's independent success and mutual partnership with America, intensifying the strained relations between the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)