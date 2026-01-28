Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar's Untimely Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound shock and sadness at the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who perished in a plane crash.

Pawar, who was traveling with four others, was killed near Baramati in Pune district. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday morning, has left the state in mourning.

Recognized for his grassroots leadership and dedication to public service, Pawar was respected for his commitment to Maharashtra's socio-economic development. His sudden death marks a significant loss to the political landscape and his community.

(With inputs from agencies.)