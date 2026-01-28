Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a plane crash in Pune district. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed his grief, terming the loss as immense for Maharashtra politics. The crash occurred while the plane was landing in Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life along with four others in a plane crash in Pune district on Wednesday. The tragic accident, which occurred during landing in the Baramati area, has left the political landscape of Maharashtra in mourning.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed profound sorrow over Pawar's untimely demise, describing it as an 'extremely heart-wrenching' event. Soren highlighted the void left in Maharashtra politics due to Pawar's absence, underscoring the substantial impact of the loss.

Soren extended his condolences to the grieving families and prayed for peace for the departed souls, while also urging strength for party workers and well-wishers coping with this difficult time.

