Nation Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise Leaves Irreplaceable Void

The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash has left the state and nation in shock. Tributes pour in for the influential NCP leader, who was known for his administrative skills and his significant role in Maharashtra's political scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:24 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several prominent leaders have expressed deep sorrow and shock over the unexpected death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, describing it as an irretrievable loss for both the state and the nation. Gadkari emphasized his close personal bond with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Pawar, aged 66, along with four others, tragically died when their plane crashed near Baramati in Pune district. Gadkari, in a heartfelt message, labeled the accident shocking and deeply tragic, highlighting Pawar's remarkable contributions to Maharashtra's politics.

The passing of such a pivotal figure has created a vacuum not only within Maharashtra but across the nation, as he was celebrated for his administrative prowess and visionary leadership. Various leaders underscored Pawar's significant impact and extended their condolences to his family and followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

