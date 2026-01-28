Akhilesh Yadav Slams VB-G RAM G Act Amidst Parliamentary Protests
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the VB-G RAM G Act, arguing it undermines budgetary allocations and employment growth in Uttar Pradesh. The move, hailed by the ruling party as a reform providing 125-day employment guarantees, faces stark opposition, allegedly sidelining previous MGNREGA provisions.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, publicly criticized the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G), asserting that it squeezes budget allocations and threatens job creation in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at a media briefing outside Parliament, Yadav stated unequivocally, "Our stance on VB-RAM G is clear. Hundreds of Gram Sabhas in Uttar Pradesh have urbanized, and the compromised budget will hamper their functioning and job creation efforts."
His comments came during a time of heightened tensions in Parliament, with opposition protests dogging the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during President Droupadi Murmu's address. The President emphasized the VB-G RAM G Act as a rural job boost, promising 125 days of employment in villages, but opposition members remained unconvinced.
While NDA-BJP MPs applauded the new law, opposition members stood in protest, urging for its withdrawal. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh spoke firmly, "During the President's address, all opposition parties respectfully protested against the hasty repeal of MGNREGA. We will employ every democratic tool to restore it." The Act, legislated during the 2025 Winter Session, extends employment guarantees but has faced criticism for stripping away key former provisions and Mahatma Gandhi's namesake.
