Amit Shah's Strategic Assam Visit: Foundation Stones and Cultural Bonds

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Assam on a two-day tour commencing Thursday. The visit includes laying the foundation stone for the second complex of the state assembly in Dibrugarh and engaging with various cultural and political events, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah's itinerary features participation in a cultural festival of the Mising community in Dhemaji district. Highlighting the importance of cultural inclusivity, Shah plans to engage with local cultural narratives and traditions, indicating the central government's focus on cultural ties in Assam.

Further, political discussions at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati are also on the agenda. Shah will review Assam's political landscape ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, expected to be held in March-April, emphasizing strategic political planning and party alignment.

