Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Assam Visit: Foundation Stones and Cultural Bonds

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Assam for a two-day tour, during which he'll lay the foundation stone for the new state assembly complex in Dibrugarh, attend a cultural festival of the Mising community, and discuss Assam's political situation at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northlakhimpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:45 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Assam Visit: Foundation Stones and Cultural Bonds
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Assam on a two-day tour commencing Thursday. The visit includes laying the foundation stone for the second complex of the state assembly in Dibrugarh and engaging with various cultural and political events, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah's itinerary features participation in a cultural festival of the Mising community in Dhemaji district. Highlighting the importance of cultural inclusivity, Shah plans to engage with local cultural narratives and traditions, indicating the central government's focus on cultural ties in Assam.

Further, political discussions at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati are also on the agenda. Shah will review Assam's political landscape ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, expected to be held in March-April, emphasizing strategic political planning and party alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026