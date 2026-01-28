Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences, highlighting a special bond with Pawar. Known as 'Dada', Pawar's departure leaves a leadership void. Maharashtra has announced a state holiday and three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:45 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political realm was shaken on Wednesday as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati. The shocking incident has led to an outpouring of condolences from across the political spectrum, with the state declaring a period of mourning.

Former state Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Uddhav Thackeray, expressed his sorrow, emphasizing the significant bond he shared with Pawar. Known widely as 'Dada', Pawar was celebrated as a steadfast leader and a cherished colleague. Thackeray described him as a disciplined yet open-hearted political figure who left a lasting impression on Maharashtra's governance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning in honor of the late leader. Pawar, who served six non-consecutive terms as Deputy CM under various administrations, was aboard the ill-fated flight on his way to his home district. Authorities continue to investigate the crash, which claimed the lives of all five individuals onboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

