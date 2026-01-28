Tragic Plane Crash Claims Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life

A wristwatch belonging to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar served as a grim identifier after a fatal plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune district, eyewitnesses reported.

The Learjet, engulfed in flames, crashed 200 meters from the runway while attempting a second approach, tragically killing Pawar, who was known for his punctuality.

A forensic investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway, following a tragedy that claimed the lives of five, including experienced crew members and security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)