Tragic Plane Crash Claims Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life

A wristwatch helped identify Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, among the victims of a Pune plane crash. The Learjet crash occurred near Baramati airport during a second landing attempt. Pawar was traveling to address rallies. The accident claimed five lives, prompting a forensic investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A wristwatch belonging to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar served as a grim identifier after a fatal plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune district, eyewitnesses reported.

The Learjet, engulfed in flames, crashed 200 meters from the runway while attempting a second approach, tragically killing Pawar, who was known for his punctuality.

A forensic investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway, following a tragedy that claimed the lives of five, including experienced crew members and security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

