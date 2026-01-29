Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Farewell Unfolds

Maharashtra grieves the loss of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Thousands attended his state funeral in Baramati, joined by prominent leaders. The aircraft crash, involving Pawar and four others, remains under investigation, with the plane's black box recovered for further analysis.

Maharashtra was plunged into mourning on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's last rites were conducted with full state honors following a tragic plane crash. Thousands gathered at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati to bid farewell to the 66-year-old leader.

The funeral was attended by an array of political dignitaries, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and several state leaders. Emotional tributes were paid by family members, close friends, and associates, as the air resonated with chants of 'Ajit Dada amar rahe'.

The deadly crash, which killed four others alongside Pawar, is currently under investigation. The Civil Aviation Ministry has confirmed the recovery of the aircraft's black box, a crucial step in understanding the causes behind the catastrophic event.

