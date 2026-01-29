Shashi Tharoor Sheds Light on Recent Political Discussions Amidst Kerala Polls

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addressed recent conjecture surrounding his absence from a pivotal All India Congress Committee meeting in Kerala. Speaking after discussions with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Tharoor described the talks as "very good, constructive, and positive," dispelling rumors of discord.

Tharoor reiterated his allegiance to the party, emphasizing his active role in election campaigns. "We had a positive discussion with my two party leaders. All is good, and we are moving together on the same page," he stated, maintaining that his absence was pre-informed due to commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival.

As Kerala approaches Assembly elections, Tharoor clarified his stance on electoral ambitions, stating "I am not interested in being a candidate for anything." Despite prior controversy, the Congress leader assured that intraparty unity prevails, noting a "warm" dialogue with his party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)