Vijay's Stage: A Call for Congress Alliance in Tamil Nadu

S A Chandrasekhar, father of actor and politician Vijay, has publicly called on the Congress party to consider an alliance with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to reclaim its former stature in Tamil Nadu. Chandrasekhar voiced his opinion following an event in Tiruvarur, stating TVK is contemplating supporting Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections. He suggested Congress seize this opportunity to regain political relevance in the state.

According to Chandrasekhar, Congress must capitalize on the potential alliance to reclaim its historical and political significance, with Vijay willing to lend support. He also mentioned others had advised Vijay to run independently due to his strong electoral chances. However, Vijay's past criticisms of DMK, AIADMK, and BJP highlight the complexities involved in such political alliances.

Contrasting with Chandrasekhar's perspective, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai dismissed the offer, asserting that party leader Rahul Gandhi is already providing the necessary motivation to boost Congress's morale. He emphasized Congress's commitment to the INDI bloc despite Chandrasekhar's proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)