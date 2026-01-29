Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers passed a condolence resolution mourning Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. Known for his commitment to society, Pawar's death is seen as a significant loss. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.
This sentiment was echoed during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing the event as a significant loss and offering condolences to the bereaved families.
Pawar's dedication to public service and societal welfare was acknowledged, highlighting his connection with the people of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into the details of the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man's Tragic Demise: A Plea for Help in Suicide Note to CM Yogi Adityanath
Alumni Impact Report: IIT Delhi's Legacy in Public Service and Global Leadership
PM Modi speaks to Sharad Pawar, conveys condolences following Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in air crash in Baramati.
From 'Upadrav Pradesh' to 'Utsav Pradesh': Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Resurgent Uttar Pradesh
Sad day for Indian democracy as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died; I express my condolences: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Bengal.