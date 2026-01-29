Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

This sentiment was echoed during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing the event as a significant loss and offering condolences to the bereaved families.

Pawar's dedication to public service and societal welfare was acknowledged, highlighting his connection with the people of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into the details of the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)