Laura Fernandez Leads Costa Rica's Presidential Race with Populist Appeal

Twenty candidates vie for Costa Rica's presidency, with right-wing populist Laura Fernandez leading the polls. Fernandez, representing the Sovereign People's Party, aims to defeat crime and reform state systems. Other notable candidates include Alvaro Ramos, Claudia Dobles, Ariel Robles, and Jose Miguel Aguilar, each bringing unique challenges and visions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Costa Rica, the race for the presidency is gaining momentum as 20 candidates compete for the nation's top office. Leading the charge with a notable advantage in the polls is Laura Fernandez of the ruling Sovereign People's Party. Fernandez, a right-wing populist, is aiming to win 40% of the votes to avoid a runoff in April.

At 39, Fernandez, a political scientist, is committed to tackling the surge in crime, largely fueled by drug trafficking. Her campaign also focuses on reforming pensions, the judiciary, and the constitution. Having previously led the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy and serving as chief of staff to the current president, she brings significant experience to her candidacy.

Other contenders include Alvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party, Claudia Dobles of the Citizen Action Party, Ariel Robles from the Broad Front, and Jose Miguel Aguilar. Each presents diverse perspectives and strategies, reflecting the intricate political landscape of Costa Rica as the election approaches.

