Left Menu

BJP's alliance with TMP for Assembly elections, not tribal council: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday claimed that the BJP alliance with the Tipra Motha Party TMP was for the Assembly elections, not for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:53 IST
BJP's alliance with TMP for Assembly elections, not tribal council: Tripura CM
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday claimed that the BJP alliance with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) was for the Assembly elections, not for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The TMP, a regional party in the northeastern state, had fought the elections of the autonomous district council in 2021 alone and formed the council by winning 18 seats out of 28 constituencies, and the BJP finished with nine. ''We had formed an alliance with the TMP for the Assembly elections in 2023, not for the electoral battle of the tribal council. The political chemistry in the tribal council is opposite. The party has not yet decided on the alliance for the tribal council elections. We are preparing for contesting in all the 28 seats,'' he told reporters. The chief minister's statement came amidst growing differences between the BJP and its ally TMP over some issues, including the delay in the implementation of the Tiprasa accord. The TMP joined the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state just ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections after signing an agreement with the Centre and the state government in March, 2024 for overall development of the indigenous people. The present tenure of the tribal council is set to end on April 18, 2026. Asserting that the development will be the poll plank for the BJP in the coming elections to TTAADC, he said the party has been focusing on development in the entire state, be it non-tribal or tribal areas. ''The indigenous people have started realising that only the national party could fulfil their aspirations. Till now, the regional parties have ruled TTAADC, which has resulted in backwardness. The indigenous people have started reposing faith in the BJP for the development of the hills,'' he said. Earlier, the chief minister joined an organisational meeting convened by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee to discuss issues related to trial council elections at the party headquarters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026