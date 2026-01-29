Left Menu

Political Aftermath: Sunetra Pawar's Rise Following Tragic Loss

Following Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death, his party NCP seeks a state cabinet position for his wife Sunetra. Leaders believe she should lead the party amidst talks of a potential merger with the rival NCP faction. Ajit Pawar's legacy continues to influence Maharashtra's political landscape.

Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is rallying for his wife, Sunetra Pawar, to be given a cabinet position.

Party leaders believe her leadership could unify the rival NCP factions, which are considering a merger.

The late Ajit Pawar, known for his vision of family and party unity, has left a lasting influence that is expected to shape future political directions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

