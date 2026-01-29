Political Aftermath: Sunetra Pawar's Rise Following Tragic Loss

In the wake of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is rallying for his wife, Sunetra Pawar, to be given a cabinet position.

Party leaders believe her leadership could unify the rival NCP factions, which are considering a merger.

The late Ajit Pawar, known for his vision of family and party unity, has left a lasting influence that is expected to shape future political directions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)