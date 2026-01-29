Funding package falling short in US Senate due to immigration dispute

Democrats in ‌the U.S. Senate were on track ⁠to block legislation that would fund the ​Pentagon, the Department of ‍Homeland Security and other government agencies, as ⁠they ‌demanded ⁠new controls to rein ‍in immigration enforcement operations ​across the nation.

Congress will ⁠trigger a partial ⁠government shutdown if the spending bills ⁠are not passed by ⁠midnight ‌on Friday.

