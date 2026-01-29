Funding package falling short in US Senate due to immigration dispute
Democrats in the U.S. Senate were on track to block legislation that would fund the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and other government agencies, as they demanded new controls to rein in immigration enforcement operations across the nation.
Congress will trigger a partial government shutdown if the spending bills are not passed by midnight on Friday.
