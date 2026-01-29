UPDATE 1-Trump says Eli Lilly to build six US plants
Lilly said last year that it plans to spend at least $27 billion to build four U.S. plants to expand production and bolster medical supply chains. The company has announced three so far in Alabama, Virginia and Texas. Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has spoken to the head of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and that the company plans to build six plants in the country.
"I spoke with the head of Eli Lilly, who's a fantastic guy, a star actually, he's a star, very smart, and he told me he's building six plants in the United States, big ones," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House. Lilly said
