UPDATE 1-Trump says Eli Lilly to build six US plants

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he ⁠has spoken to the head of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and that the company plans to build ​six plants in the country.

"I spoke with ‍the head of Eli Lilly, who's a fantastic guy, a star actually, he's a star, very smart, ⁠and ‌he told ⁠me he's building six plants in the United States, ‍big ones," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at ​the White House. Lilly said

last year that it plans ⁠to spend at least $27 billion to build four U.S. plants ⁠to expand production and bolster medical supply chains. The company has announced three so ⁠far in Alabama, Virginia and Texas.

Lilly did not immediately respond ⁠to ‌a request for comment.

