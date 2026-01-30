Left Menu

Delhi Assembly to roll out cashless health checkup scheme for MLAs

The Delhi Assembly will soon roll out a cashless health checkup scheme for all its MLAs, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Assembly has 70 MLAs, out of which the ruling BJP has 48, while the opposition AAP has 22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 00:02 IST
Delhi Assembly to roll out cashless health checkup scheme for MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly will soon roll out a cashless health checkup scheme for all its MLAs, officials said on Thursday. Speaker Vijender Gupta said that regular health checkup of MLAs, most of whom are above 40 years, is a necessity in view of the hectic life maintained by them. The Delhi Assembly has 70 MLAs, out of which the ruling BJP has 48, while the opposition AAP has 22. A proposal for the scheme is in its final stages of approval. It is likely to be announced soon after receiving all the necessary approvals, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026