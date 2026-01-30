Delhi Assembly to roll out cashless health checkup scheme for MLAs

The Delhi Assembly will soon roll out a cashless health checkup scheme for all its MLAs, officials said on Thursday. Speaker Vijender Gupta said that regular health checkup of MLAs, most of whom are above 40 years, is a necessity in view of the hectic life maintained by them. The Delhi Assembly has 70 MLAs, out of which the ruling BJP has 48, while the opposition AAP has 22. A proposal for the scheme is in its final stages of approval. It is likely to be announced soon after receiving all the necessary approvals, officials added.

