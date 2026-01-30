Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to get into business with China
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 06:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 06:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned the United Kingdom against getting into business with China, saying it would be "very dangerous."
During the premiere of the "Melania" film at the Kennedy Center, Trump was asked about the UK pledging greater business cooperation with China, and he told reporters: "Well, it's very dangerous for them to do that, and it's even more dangerous I think for Canada to get into business with China."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's coast guard organized 134 patrols around Senkaku Islands in past five years, state media says
UPDATE 1-Trump says US decertifying Bombardier Global Express until Canada certifies Gulfstream
UPDATE 9-Trump, Democrats say deal reached to avert shutdown; immigration talks to continue
Dozens of faith leaders arrested in Washington protest against Trump immigration policies
UPDATE 1-Trump says Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week during cold