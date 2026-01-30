Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to get into business with China

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump on Thursday warned the United ⁠Kingdom against getting into business with China, saying it would ​be "very dangerous."

During the ‍premiere of the "Melania" film at the Kennedy Center, Trump ⁠was ‌asked ⁠about the UK pledging greater ‍business cooperation with China, and ​he told reporters: "Well, it's very dangerous ⁠for them to do ⁠that, and it's even more dangerous I think ⁠for Canada to get ⁠into ‌business with China."

