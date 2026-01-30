Left Menu

Row over 'fake' voter list entries disrupts Rajasthan Assembly proceedings

As soon as Gesawat began speaking, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel objected to the matter, saying it did not pertain to the state or the state government and could not be discussed in the Assembly.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday witnessed heated exchanges and an adjournment after allegations of a large number of fake Form-7 submissions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The disruption began during Zero Hour when Congress MLA Zakir Hussain Gesawat attempted to raise the issue through a slip. The Congress MLA sought an investigation into ''bulk fake Form-7 applications'' received between December 14 and 19 in the Makrana Assembly constituency and demanded action against officials who allegedly ''concealed'' the voter list despite protests. As soon as Gesawat began speaking, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel objected to the matter, saying it did not pertain to the state or the state government and could not be discussed in the Assembly. Patel cited Article 324 of the Constitution, asserting all matters related to electoral rolls fall under the authority of the Election Commission of India, including preparation of voter lists, revision, addition or deletion of names. The objection led to a confrontation between the ruling party and the opposition. Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully countered the minister, saying once the issue had been raised through a slip with the Speaker's permission, it was unclear which rules the parliamentary affairs minister was referring to. ''We are only asking where these applications came from and whether they will be investigated. We want the government to get it probed,'' Jully said. As members from both sides engaged in a shouting match, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm, shortly before the lunch recess. When the House reassembled, Jully urged Speaker Devnani to allow a half-hour discussion, pointing out that election reforms were recently debated in the Lok Sabha. The parliamentary affairs minister maintained his stance that such a discussion would violate assembly rules. Speaker Devnani informed the House that he would make a decision after seeking the opinion of legal experts and the Assembly Secretariat. The House subsequently proceeded with its scheduled business.

