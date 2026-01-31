Trump picks Brett Matsumoto as next Bureau of Labor Statistics chief
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was nominating Brett Matsumoto as the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In August, Trump fired then Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, appointed by former President Joe Biden, on the heels of a market-shocking weak scorecard of the U.S. job market, accusing her without evidence of manipulating the figures.
"I am confident that Brett has the expertise to QUICKLY fix the long history of issues at the BLS on behalf of the American People," Trump wrote on social media platform Truth Social.
