Left Menu

Trump picks Brett Matsumoto as next Bureau of Labor Statistics chief

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 06:34 IST
Trump picks Brett Matsumoto as next Bureau of Labor Statistics chief

U.S. President Donald Trump said ‌on Friday he was nominating Brett Matsumoto as ⁠the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In August, Trump ​fired then Commissioner Erika ‍McEntarfer, appointed by former President Joe Biden, on the heels of a market-shocking ⁠weak ‌scorecard ⁠of the U.S. job market, accusing her ‍without evidence of manipulating the ​figures.

"I am confident that Brett ⁠has the expertise to QUICKLY ⁠fix the long history of issues at the BLS on ⁠behalf of the American People," Trump ⁠wrote ‌on social media platform Truth Social.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
2
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
3
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026