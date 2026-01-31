Trump picks Brett Matsumoto as next Bureau of Labor Statistics chief

U.S. President Donald Trump said ‌on Friday he was nominating Brett Matsumoto as ⁠the next commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In August, Trump ​fired then Commissioner Erika ‍McEntarfer, appointed by former President Joe Biden, on the heels of a market-shocking ⁠weak ‌scorecard ⁠of the U.S. job market, accusing her ‍without evidence of manipulating the ​figures.

"I am confident that Brett ⁠has the expertise to QUICKLY ⁠fix the long history of issues at the BLS on ⁠behalf of the American People," Trump ⁠wrote ‌on social media platform Truth Social.

