Bharat Jodo Yatra a transformative event in India's politics: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that took to the people the three messages of sharpening economic inequalities, deepening social polarisation and increasing political authoritarianism was a profoundly transformative event in Indias politics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:03 IST
The Congress on Saturday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra that took to the people the three messages of sharpening economic inequalities, deepening social polarisation and increasing political authoritarianism was a profoundly transformative event in India's politics. In an X post, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir 'padyatra' concluded three years ago with Gandhi's stirring speech in Srinagar. ''The 4,000 km padyatra was undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and over 200 Bharat Yatris on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It went on for over 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 UTs,'' Ramesh wrote in the post. ''The yatra that took to the people the three messages of sharpening economic inequalities, deepening social polarisation, and increasing political authoritarianism was a profoundly transformative event in our country's politics,'' he wrote. It will be recalled and cherished for decades to come, Ramesh added. The Bharat Jodo Yatra ended on January 30, 2023, with leaders of several parties joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he capped his ambitious journey that covered about 4,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

