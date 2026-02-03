Trump and Petro: A High-Stakes Encounter at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro are set to meet at the White House for the first time, aiming for a potentially transformative dialogue despite their diverging views. The encounter between the two unpredictable leaders is anticipated to test whether they can put past clashes behind them.

Earlier interactions have been marked by tension, with Trump labeling Petro an "illegal drug leader" without evidence and considering military action against Colombia. Petro has criticized Trump's foreign policies, notably condemning U.S. military operations and its involvement in Venezuela.

The outcome of this meeting could significantly impact regional security, given Colombia's role in global cocaine production and as a key U.S. ally. Experts suggest that sticking to specific counternarcotics discussions could be beneficial, though both leaders' unpredictable natures might steer conversations toward broader ideological disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)