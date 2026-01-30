Colombia's constitutional court provisionally suspends economic emergency decreed in December
BOGOTA, Jan 29 - Colombia's Constitutional Court on Thursday provisionally suspended an economic emergency decree declared by President Gustavo Petro's government to raise 11 trillion pesos (some $3 billion) to finance part of its 2026 budget, the court said. The decision temporarily suspends the decree, declared in late December, preventing the government from implementing the extraordinary measures until a final ruling is made.
($1 = 3,665.97 Colombian pesos)
