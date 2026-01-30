Colombia's constitutional court provisionally suspends economic emergency decreed in December

BOGOTA, Jan 29 - Colombia's Constitutional ‌Court on Thursday provisionally suspended ⁠an economic emergency decree declared by President Gustavo Petro's ​government to raise ‍11 trillion pesos (some $3 billion) to finance part ⁠of ‌its ⁠2026 budget, the court said. The ‍decision temporarily suspends the ​decree, declared in late December, ⁠preventing the government ⁠from implementing the extraordinary measures until a ⁠final ruling is made.

($1 = ⁠3,665.97 ‌Colombian pesos)

