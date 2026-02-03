Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Clash: Memoir Controversy Unfolds

Rahul Gandhi authenticated a controversial article in Lok Sabha from the former army chief's unpublished memoir, sparking uproar. Despite opposition, he insisted on raising the issue, leading to adjournments. Clashes continued as BJP members accused him of misleading the House, prompting ongoing disputes over parliamentary protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, stirred controversy in the Lok Sabha, with an authenticated article citing a former army chief's unpublished memoir.

The move, however, did not resolve the ongoing tension, resulting in brief adjournments. Speaker Krishna Prasad Tenneti intervened as opposition MPs rallied behind Gandhi, leading to a disruption.

Despite the Speaker's ruling to avoid the issue, Gandhi insisted on his stance, causing further clashes with BJP members, who accused him of misleading the House. The altercations led to multiple adjournments, stirring debates on parliamentary conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

