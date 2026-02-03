Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over BJP's Two-Year Governance in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP government for distressing various societal sections during its two-year tenure, alleging constitutional institution misuse. Dotasra highlighted issues like urban local body delimitation, the Yamuna water agreement with Haryana, and problems in government schools, urging resolution before federal funding is affected.

Updated: 03-02-2026 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has openly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of distressing citizens and misusing constitutional institutions throughout its two-year tenure. Speaking in the state's legislative assembly, Dotasra pointedly noted how the government's focus has been on fiscal expenditure without celebrating any substantial achievements.

The Congress leader also took aim at the BJP's handling of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, suggesting delays could jeopardize funding. He warned that if local elections aren't held by March 31, the state might lose Rs 3,000 crore in federal funds.

Dotasra further condemned the handling of the Yamuna water agreement with Haryana, claiming Rajasthan's interests were compromised. He critiqued the government's failure to adequately support educational infrastructure, highlighting declining enrolment and alleged mismanagement in teacher transfers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

