Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hails the India-US trade agreement as India's best deal, unlocking vast opportunities for growth and cooperation. He commends PM Modi and President Trump for their visionary leadership and emphasizes the potential benefits, including technology access and strengthened bilateral ties, propelling India towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:00 IST
India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
Union Minister of Commerce and Industr, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that India's newly concluded trade agreement with the United States marks a substantial economic milestone for the nation. The deal reportedly offers India benefits unmatched by agreements with any neighboring or competing countries.

Minister Goyal highlighted the Prime Minister's effective use of his rapport with President Trump to finalize this agreement, terming it the best deal for India among its regional peers. Despite attempts to present this in Parliament, Goyal criticized the opposition for disrupting proceedings, forcing the announcement to occur outside the legislative arena.

The agreement is expected to open vast opportunities for various sectors, including agriculture and small businesses. Goyal emphasized the promise of enhanced technological cooperation, aligning with India's developmental objectives towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have been praised for their roles in securing this landmark arrangement, fostering a stronger India-US partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026