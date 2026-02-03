India-US Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

In a significant development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that India's newly concluded trade agreement with the United States marks a substantial economic milestone for the nation. The deal reportedly offers India benefits unmatched by agreements with any neighboring or competing countries.

Minister Goyal highlighted the Prime Minister's effective use of his rapport with President Trump to finalize this agreement, terming it the best deal for India among its regional peers. Despite attempts to present this in Parliament, Goyal criticized the opposition for disrupting proceedings, forcing the announcement to occur outside the legislative arena.

The agreement is expected to open vast opportunities for various sectors, including agriculture and small businesses. Goyal emphasized the promise of enhanced technological cooperation, aligning with India's developmental objectives towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have been praised for their roles in securing this landmark arrangement, fostering a stronger India-US partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)