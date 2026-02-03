India-US Trade Deal: A Landmark Step Towards Economic Collaboration

India's corporate sector is celebrating a new trade agreement with the United States, calling it a transformative development that highlights India's burgeoning influence in global commerce. Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Enterprises heralded the deal as both 'much-awaited' and revolutionary for the economies involved.

Business leaders like Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group expressed optimism, seeing the agreement as proof of strategic global partnerships slowly maturing. 'Once the initial excitement fades, these two natural allies will strengthen their ties,' he predicted, emphasizing the enduring strategic bonds between India and the U.S.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Sanjiv Goenka attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Harsh Goenka from the RPG Group compared it to past agreements with the EU, calling this the 'Father of all deals'.

Kumar Mangalam Birla acknowledged that reduced tariffs will foster deeper economic connections and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. Goldman Sachs predicts a boost in India's economic outlook, with reduced U.S. tariffs on Indian imports dropping to 18%, anticipating positive growth impacts.