India-US Trade Deal: A Landmark Step Towards Economic Collaboration

India Inc hails the India-US trade agreement as a significant step in global trade, fostering investment opportunities and strengthening international economic ties. The deal, underscored by leadership and strategic alignment, reduces tariffs and promises enhanced bilateral relations, signaling a positive macroeconomic outlook for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:12 IST
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's corporate sector is celebrating a new trade agreement with the United States, calling it a transformative development that highlights India's burgeoning influence in global commerce. Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Enterprises heralded the deal as both 'much-awaited' and revolutionary for the economies involved.

Business leaders like Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group expressed optimism, seeing the agreement as proof of strategic global partnerships slowly maturing. 'Once the initial excitement fades, these two natural allies will strengthen their ties,' he predicted, emphasizing the enduring strategic bonds between India and the U.S.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Sanjiv Goenka attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Harsh Goenka from the RPG Group compared it to past agreements with the EU, calling this the 'Father of all deals'.

Kumar Mangalam Birla acknowledged that reduced tariffs will foster deeper economic connections and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. Goldman Sachs predicts a boost in India's economic outlook, with reduced U.S. tariffs on Indian imports dropping to 18%, anticipating positive growth impacts.

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

