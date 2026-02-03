US Domestic News Recap: From Screwworms to Super Bowl

The USDA is set to unleash a unique method to combat screwworm pests at the US-Mexico border. Glow-in-the-dark, sterile flies will be released in Mexico and southern Texas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in an effort to contain the parasitic threat. The female screwworm flies lay eggs on warm-blooded animals, presenting a notable threat to livestock.

The U.S. House faces a deadline for restoring government operations, with voting anticipated on upcoming legislation designed to resolve a partial shutdown. Essential services have remained functional, minimizing disruption as debates over immigration enforcement continue to impact legislative progress.

In the realm of culture, President Trump has moved to reshape U.S. historical institutions by targeting elements he describes as 'anti-American'. This has sparked controversy and criticism, particularly from civil rights advocates, as actions include the dismantling of slavery exhibits and the restoration of Confederate monuments.

(With inputs from agencies.)