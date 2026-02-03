Left Menu

Disgraceful Leak: Government's Sensitive Information Compromised

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein. At a ministerial meeting, Starmer demanded Mandelson's removal from the House of Lords and pledged police cooperation in investigations. The leaked documents reportedly include market-sensitive data from the 2008 financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:47 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over revelations that former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson may have passed sensitive government information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a ministerial meeting, Starmer insisted on Mandelson's removal from the House of Lords, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. He assured ministers that the government would collaborate fully with police inquiries into this significant breach of national security.

Emerging details indicate that the leaked documents include potentially market-sensitive information related to the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent governmental economic stabilization efforts. Starmer's spokesperson highlighted worries about compromised safeguards.

