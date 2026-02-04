Left Menu

Political Clash: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Jibe Sparks Controversy

Rahul Gandhi's recent comments labeling Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a 'traitor' have ignited a storm of controversy. The BJP has condemned the remarks as an insult to the Sikh community, while Bittu himself has alleged a historical anti-Sikh sentiment from the Gandhi family. The incident underscores ongoing tensions between political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:14 IST
A heated exchange erupted on Wednesday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeled Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor.' The remark has provoked outrage from the BJP, who argue it's an affront to the Sikh community. The BJP has called on the Lok Sabha speaker to take decisive action against Gandhi.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Gandhi's lack of civility, suggesting it harkens back to the Congress's historical anti-Sikh sentiments. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also echoed these concerns, pointing to the divisive actions during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, tying them to the Gandhi family.

Bittu, a Sikh and grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, expressed deep offense. He accused Gandhi of harboring prejudices against Sikhs and reiterated the community's substantial sacrifices for India. Figures within the BJP highlighted the political implications of the incident, amid Bittu's switch from Congress to BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

