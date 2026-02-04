Left Menu

Disruption and Drama: Lok Sabha Proceedings in Turmoil

Lok Sabha proceedings faced repeated disruptions as opposition members protested against remarks and issues, notably involving the Gandhi family and an unpublished memoir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated response and debates on Motion of Thanks fueled tensions, leading to multiple adjournments throughout the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Lok Sabha was marred by chaos on Wednesday as opposition members repeatedly disrupted proceedings. Anticipation was high that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address. Consequently, the Chair decided to adjourn the session shortly after reconvening.

Tensions escalated as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the Gandhi family, prompting vociferous protests. Despite the Speaker's rulings against such comments, opposition members remained steadfast in their dissent, leading to adjournments at multiple intervals, including 5 pm and 2 pm. The discord was further fueled by debates surrounding an unpublished memoir from former Army Chief M M Naravane.

Amidst shouts and placards, Congress MPs met with Speaker Om Birla to protest against the allowance of derogatory remarks. Outside, demonstrations continued as opposition leaders demanded a chance for Rahul Gandhi to address the House. Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement regarding the India-US trade agreement, adding to the day's decided agenda amidst the disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

