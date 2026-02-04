Yumnam Khemchand Singh: From Taekwondo to Manipur's Leadership

Yumnam Khemchand Singh has taken the helm as Manipur's Chief Minister, showcasing a history steeped in both political and athletic arenas. Singh's longstanding affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underscores his commitment to organizational leadership.

Beyond politics, Singh's dedication to Taekwondo is noteworthy. A black belt, he played a significant role in promoting the martial art across Northeast India, serving as the former vice-president of the Taekwondo Federation of India. Singh's journey in politics saw him initially contesting on an All India Trinamool Congress ticket in 2012, prior to joining the BJP in 2013.

His political ascent continued, eventually seeing him elected as Speaker of the Manipur Assembly and subsequently as a cabinet minister. Amidst political shifts marked by ethnic tensions, Singh stepped into the chief ministerial role following the imposition of President's rule in the state.

