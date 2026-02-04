Left Menu

News Around the World: Global Highlights and Key Developments

This article provides a roundup of global news including a sentencing for a Trump assassination attempt, Myanmar junta's strategic plans, a plumbing hero in Kyiv, Portuguese elections, Pope Leo's call for nuclear treaty renewal, and more significant updates from around the world.

Updated: 04-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:35 IST
The world watches as Ryan Routh prepares for sentencing after being convicted of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at a Florida golf course, just before the 2024 U.S. election. Prosecutors seek a life sentence for the man who assumed his own defense in court.

In Myanmar, a new 'super-body' is set to tighten control over the military and civilian government, solidifying Min Aung Hlaing's grip on power. This comes as the nation approaches a parliamentary election and the formation of a civilian government.

Kyiv's residents remain resilient amidst a harsh winter and continued Russian attacks. Veteran plumber Volodymyr Vasyliev is among the many working tirelessly to fix damaged infrastructure and ensure heating for citizens, showcasing determination in the face of adversity.

