The looming expiration of the final nuclear treaty binding Russia and the United States has triggered fears of a renewed arms race, with China poised to play a key role. Since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, multiple arms control agreements have been signed to mitigate the threat of catastrophic nuclear conflict.

Without any last-minute understandings between Washington and Moscow, the New START treaty will lapse, leaving the two largest nuclear powers without any arms control limits for the first time in over fifty years. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that President Vladimir Putin, in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasized commitment to strategic stability.

As the potential expiration nears, Pope Leo issued a public appeal urging for the treaty's renewal. Experts warn that the absence of an agreement could lead to increased nuclear arsenals, though financial constraints might limit an immediate arms race. Meanwhile, Trump expressed desires for a better deal post-expiration, yet Putin's proposals remain unaddressed by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)