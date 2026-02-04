Left Menu

Countdown to Uncertainty: The Expiration of the Last Nuclear Treaty

The expiration of the last nuclear treaty between the U.S. and Russia raises the threat of a potential arms race. Without renewal, strategic balance could destabilize as both countries may increase their arsenals unrestrictedly. The involvement of China further complicates the arms control landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:59 IST
Countdown to Uncertainty: The Expiration of the Last Nuclear Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The imminent expiration of the final nuclear treaty between Russia and the United States increases the likelihood of a new arms race, with China playing a significant role. This lapse signals the first time in over half a century that the world's two foremost nuclear powers could operate without restrictions.

Experts suggest the treaty will expire at 2300 GMT Wednesday. Without an extension, both countries could theoretically double their warhead counts. However, experts like Matt Korda note that financial constraints could act as a deterrent to a full-scale arms race.

Efforts to renew the treaty have been weak, with Washington yet to respond to Russian proposals for extension. The treaty's end might affect trust and verification processes while critics argue it could also stifle nuclear innovation and strategic flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
2
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
3
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium
4
India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026