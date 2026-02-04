Countdown to Uncertainty: The Expiration of the Last Nuclear Treaty
The expiration of the last nuclear treaty between the U.S. and Russia raises the threat of a potential arms race. Without renewal, strategic balance could destabilize as both countries may increase their arsenals unrestrictedly. The involvement of China further complicates the arms control landscape.
The imminent expiration of the final nuclear treaty between Russia and the United States increases the likelihood of a new arms race, with China playing a significant role. This lapse signals the first time in over half a century that the world's two foremost nuclear powers could operate without restrictions.
Experts suggest the treaty will expire at 2300 GMT Wednesday. Without an extension, both countries could theoretically double their warhead counts. However, experts like Matt Korda note that financial constraints could act as a deterrent to a full-scale arms race.
Efforts to renew the treaty have been weak, with Washington yet to respond to Russian proposals for extension. The treaty's end might affect trust and verification processes while critics argue it could also stifle nuclear innovation and strategic flexibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
