Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash for 'Traitor' Remark Against Sikh Leader

At a BJP press conference, Rahul Gandhi's recent remark labeling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor' sparked outrage among party leaders, who claimed it insulted the entire Sikh community.

Sikh BJP leaders, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, criticized Gandhi, asserting that his words reflected longstanding biases within his family against Sikhs. They stressed the sensitive nature of the term 'traitor' for the community.

Other BJP leaders linked Gandhi's comments to historical grievances, invoking Sikh sacrifices and hinting at old wounds from past conflicts between Sikhs and the Gandhi family.

