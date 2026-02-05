Left Menu

AIADMK's Strategic Poll Promises: A Beacon for Tamil Nadu's Future

AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, announced its poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, focusing on social welfare, employment, housing, and women empowerment. Initiatives include financial aid for women, free public transport, housing schemes, and various loan waivers aimed at garnering support among voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:58 IST
AIADMK's Strategic Poll Promises: A Beacon for Tamil Nadu's Future
  • Country:
  • India

Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief of AIADMK, has launched key poll promises as preparations intensify for Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections. The party's district secretaries are proactively reaching out to the public to share these commitments. The outreach drive comes after a crucial meeting chaired by Palaniswami in Royapettah.

District office bearers from regions like Ariyalur, Thanjavur South, and Chengalpattu have initiated campaigns, distributing pamphlets detailing AIADMK's promises. The party highlights how these initiatives will positively impact citizens' lives, placing various social welfare schemes at the forefront of their agenda.

Palaniswami's manifesto emphasizes financial assistance to women, free city bus travel, housing for the homeless, increased employment days, and women's two-wheeler subsidies. Additional promises include LPG subsidies, pension hikes, and loan waivers, setting AIADMK apart in its bid to challenge the ruling DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Silver Dive Amid Rising Dollar and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Dive Amid Rising Dollar and Market Volatility

 Global
2
TriNano Technologies: Revolutionizing Solar Efficiency with Quantum Coating

TriNano Technologies: Revolutionizing Solar Efficiency with Quantum Coating

 India
3
Trump Administration's Bold Move: Reshaping Federal Workforce Dynamics

Trump Administration's Bold Move: Reshaping Federal Workforce Dynamics

 Global
4
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026