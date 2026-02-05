AIADMK's Strategic Poll Promises: A Beacon for Tamil Nadu's Future
AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, announced its poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, focusing on social welfare, employment, housing, and women empowerment. Initiatives include financial aid for women, free public transport, housing schemes, and various loan waivers aimed at garnering support among voters.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, chief of AIADMK, has launched key poll promises as preparations intensify for Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections. The party's district secretaries are proactively reaching out to the public to share these commitments. The outreach drive comes after a crucial meeting chaired by Palaniswami in Royapettah.
District office bearers from regions like Ariyalur, Thanjavur South, and Chengalpattu have initiated campaigns, distributing pamphlets detailing AIADMK's promises. The party highlights how these initiatives will positively impact citizens' lives, placing various social welfare schemes at the forefront of their agenda.
Palaniswami's manifesto emphasizes financial assistance to women, free city bus travel, housing for the homeless, increased employment days, and women's two-wheeler subsidies. Additional promises include LPG subsidies, pension hikes, and loan waivers, setting AIADMK apart in its bid to challenge the ruling DMK.
