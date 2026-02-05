Controversy Brews Over Bihar Polls: Jan Suraaj Demands Fresh Elections

In a significant political development, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the legitimacy of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 results. The plea seeks new elections in the state.

The Jan Suraaj Party claims that the ruling NDA government breached the Model Code of Conduct by transferring funds to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana post the election schedule announcement. This move, the party alleges, influenced voters.

The Supreme Court is expected to discuss the matter, with Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi presiding. This case brings attention to financial distributions in electoral politics, demanding accountability and fairness in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)