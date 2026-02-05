Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Bihar Polls: Jan Suraaj Demands Fresh Elections

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and call for fresh polls. The party alleges that the Bihar government violated election norms by transferring funds to women voters as part of a scheme after the poll schedule was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:16 IST
In a significant political development, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the legitimacy of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 results. The plea seeks new elections in the state.

The Jan Suraaj Party claims that the ruling NDA government breached the Model Code of Conduct by transferring funds to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana post the election schedule announcement. This move, the party alleges, influenced voters.

The Supreme Court is expected to discuss the matter, with Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi presiding. This case brings attention to financial distributions in electoral politics, demanding accountability and fairness in the electoral process.

