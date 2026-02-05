Lok Sabha Passes Motion Amidst Opposition Protests

The Lok Sabha witnessed a turbulent session on Thursday as it passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without a customary reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition members staged vociferous protests, demanding their amendments to the motion be considered.

Speaker Om Birla faced the challenging task of maintaining order amid the commotion and ultimately decided to put the opposition's amendments to a vote, which were subsequently rejected. The Speaker proceeded to read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her speech to both Houses of Parliament on January 28, which was passed by a voice vote.

The opposition's relentless sloganeering led to further disruptions, compelling the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until 2:00 PM, reflecting the ongoing tensions within the house.

