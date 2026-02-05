Parliamentary Tensions: Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak Ignites Debate

In a move that has further fueled the already intense parliamentary debate, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed support for Rahul Gandhi's call to address the Lok Sabha on the disputed 2020 standoff with China. Tharoor's backing comes in spite of his recent injury, a hairline fracture from a fall outside the Parliament, confining him to a wheelchair.

Tharoor emphasized the need for Gandhi to express matters already publicized in the media, criticizing the government's obstruction as exacerbating the situation. The Congress leader remarked on the unfortunate timing of his own injury, which led to medical visits and his decision to participate in future proceedings in a wheelchair, despite the setback.

The controversy escalated when Gandhi was interrupted while quoting former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished remarks, sparking confrontations between party leaders in both Houses. Rajya Sabha's Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP's JP Nadda exchanged barbs over procedural rules on discussing Lok Sabha issues in the Upper House as tensions simmered, with Nadda urging the Congress to avoid becoming "hostage to a child."

