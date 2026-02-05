Left Menu

Seychelles President's Historic Visit to India Marks Half-Century of Diplomatic Ties

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie embarks on his first trip to India, commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations. Greeted warmly upon his Chennai arrival, he plans meetings with key Indian leaders, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. Discussions will focus on bilateral, regional, and global cooperation.

Updated: 05-02-2026 13:57 IST
Patrick Herminie
  • Country:
  • India

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie has commenced his debut visit to India, aligning with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. State officials welcomed him warmly upon his arrival in Chennai.

During his five-day stay, President Herminie is set to meet with various Indian dignitaries, including Governor R N Ravi and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devrat. The Seychelles president will also engage in crucial discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on issues of mutual interest spanning bilateral, regional, and global arenas.

Seychelles remains a pivotal maritime neighbor for India in the Indian Ocean, holding a significant role in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and its dedication to the Global South. The visit aims to reinforce cooperation and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

