Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row

In a fervent plea, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, be granted the opportunity to speak in Parliament. She emphasized that her party is poised to question the government concerning the US-India trade agreement.

The request followed remarks by Union Minister JP Nadda, who controversially referred to Rahul Gandhi as an 'abodh balak,' igniting a political uproar. Priyanka Gandhi voiced her indignation, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress opposition voices and questioning their motivation for doing so.

Moreover, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla criticized Nadda for his statement, arguing that discussing Lok Sabha issues in the Rajya Sabha is procedurally incorrect. The ongoing dispute underscores tensions between the ruling party and the opposition over alleged selective rule invocation and personal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)