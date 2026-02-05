Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row

Amidst tensions over the US-India trade deal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged that Rahul Gandhi must be permitted to express his views in Parliament. The contention arose following comments by Union Minister JP Nadda, sparking debates over parliamentary decorum and procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:03 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent plea, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, be granted the opportunity to speak in Parliament. She emphasized that her party is poised to question the government concerning the US-India trade agreement.

The request followed remarks by Union Minister JP Nadda, who controversially referred to Rahul Gandhi as an 'abodh balak,' igniting a political uproar. Priyanka Gandhi voiced her indignation, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress opposition voices and questioning their motivation for doing so.

Moreover, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla criticized Nadda for his statement, arguing that discussing Lok Sabha issues in the Rajya Sabha is procedurally incorrect. The ongoing dispute underscores tensions between the ruling party and the opposition over alleged selective rule invocation and personal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death of Medical Student Sparks Investigation

Mysterious Death of Medical Student Sparks Investigation

 India
2
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Shell's Profit Slump, BoE Rate Decision Looms

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Shell's Profit Slump, BoE Rate Decision Looms

 Global
3
Voice-Driven Pilloo AI Revolutionizes Small Business Accounting in India

Voice-Driven Pilloo AI Revolutionizes Small Business Accounting in India

 Global
4
Spain's Stand Against Tech Titans: Social Media Ban for Youth

Spain's Stand Against Tech Titans: Social Media Ban for Youth

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026