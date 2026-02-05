Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row
Amidst tensions over the US-India trade deal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged that Rahul Gandhi must be permitted to express his views in Parliament. The contention arose following comments by Union Minister JP Nadda, sparking debates over parliamentary decorum and procedures.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent plea, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, be granted the opportunity to speak in Parliament. She emphasized that her party is poised to question the government concerning the US-India trade agreement.
The request followed remarks by Union Minister JP Nadda, who controversially referred to Rahul Gandhi as an 'abodh balak,' igniting a political uproar. Priyanka Gandhi voiced her indignation, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress opposition voices and questioning their motivation for doing so.
Moreover, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla criticized Nadda for his statement, arguing that discussing Lok Sabha issues in the Rajya Sabha is procedurally incorrect. The ongoing dispute underscores tensions between the ruling party and the opposition over alleged selective rule invocation and personal attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest
Turbulence in Lok Sabha: Speaker Takes Preventive Action
By agreeing not to come to Lok Sabha, PM prevented unpleasant scenes; I thank him: Om Birla.
Not appropriate if Leader of House does not speak in Lok Sabha: Om Birla.
To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha.