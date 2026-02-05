Left Menu

Lok Sabha Motion Passed Amidst Chaos: No PM Address

In an unusual scenario, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks without Prime Minister Modi's customary address due to opposition disruptions. Tensions rose as Congress attempted to interrupt proceedings while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducted a voice vote. PM Modi is anticipated to speak in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic and unusual turn of events, the Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Motion of Thanks to the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources claim that Congress was plotting a physical attempt to obstruct PM Modi in the lower house, with women MPs positioned strategically as a diversionary tactic. Despite the Prime Minister's presence in Parliament, the Speaker adjourned the session, citing the volatile atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House's proceedings were marred by continuous disruptions and sloganeering from opposition members. In the face of mounting chaos, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated a voice vote, leading to the passage of the motion without an address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, but repeated interruptions forced the Speaker to suspend the session.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the pending motion later in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, suspended Congress MP Manickam Tagore expressed discontent, demanding that until Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is permitted to speak, the Opposition will prevent the Prime Minister from addressing the House. Tagore censured the Lok Sabha's decision to pass the Motion of Thanks, criticizing the lack of opportunity for opposition voices. In his comments, he lamented the exclusion of opposing perspectives, arguing that the session reflected poorly on parliamentary democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

